NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 620 and deaths increased by 12 on Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 761,311 and the total death count is 14,597.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 83% of cases and 76% of deaths from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday total 235, down nine from Wednesday and 39 of those patients were on ventilators, down by four.