BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday 3,985 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.
Of those cases, 3,108 are confirmed cases and 877 are probable cases.
The collection dates for those cases (99%) fall between July 11 and July 18. Ninety-seven percent of the cases reported to the state Monday were community spread and 3% of the cases were in congregate settings.
The total number of cases since March 2020 is 499,932 and the current total death count is 10,841.
The health department reports an additional 26,870 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3.4 million doses, including 1.6 million citizens have completed two-dose series.
The vaccination rate for north Louisiana stands at just over 30%.
LDH reports 711 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 148 from Friday), and 54 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Friday).