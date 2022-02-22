NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 961 Wednesday and the total number of new deaths increased by 40, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,224,028 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,557.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62% of cases and 53% of deaths from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 657 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 44 from Tuesday and 71 of those patients were on ventilators, down by three.