NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 11,317 Friday, down from over 14,000 cases reported Thursday, and the total number of deaths increased by 42, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,304 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 63 from Thursday and 142 of those patients were on ventilators, up by two.