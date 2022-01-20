NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Thursday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 14,706 and the total number of deaths increased by 37.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,367 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up 63 from Wednesday and 142 of those patients were on ventilators, down by two.