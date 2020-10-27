LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday that nine employees and 40 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 12, KATV content partner 40/29 News reported.
Of the inmates that tested positive, 37 were housed in quarantined blocks and the other three were in the general population, according to the sheriff's office. 28 of the inmates were either asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms.
The sheriff's office said the nine employees were all in quarantine.
In total, the jail's medical provider has tested 755 employees and inmates for the coronavirus, the sheriff's office said.