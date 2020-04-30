NATCHITOCHES, La. – A nursing home facility in Natchitoches was neglectful in its care of patients, leading to one becoming critically ill with COVID-19, alleges an attorney in a lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of that patient.
Attorney Taylor Townsend is seeking compensation on behalf of Clara Rachal because of “gross negligence and gross deviations from the standard of care” at the hands of Natchitoches Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and staff members Stacey Masters and Miranda Green.
The lawsuit does not state when Rachal was hospitalized in the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center’s intensive car unit; however, it describes her as being in “critical condition, on a ventilator, fighting for her life.”
Townsend did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Kasey Masters, the nursing center’s executive director, said she was “not at liberty” to speak about the allegations and did not have the name of an attorney representing the center in the lawsuit. She also declined to confirm the number of positive COVID-10 cases at the facility.
State Rep. Kenny Cox, whose district includes Natchitoches Parish, said he’s been contacted by some people concerned about an “outbreak” of COVID-19 at the facility. He had not been able to confirm the number of illnesses, but said there have been three deaths.
Family members of some of the patients were worried they did not get information about the possible COVID-19 spread quick enough. “But they’re getting cooperation now,” said Cox, who’s also discussed the situation with Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey.
There have been 2,780 cases of COVID-19 reported in 156 nursing homes and 361 cases in 74 other adult residential facilities in the state, according to the state health department.
Deaths at the nursing homes have reached 590, with 47 at the other facilities.
The state will not identify the nursing homes where the positive cases and deaths are reported.
Rachal, a lifelong Natchitoches Parish resident, contracted with Natchitoches Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in October/November, to manage her long-term healthcare needs. That’s just months before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and identified ways to identify and prevent its spread, the lawsuit states.
The nursing center and the two identified staff members deviated from a promise to provide professional care to Rachal and breached or ignored “common sense” guidelines for taking care of elderly patients in nursing home settings, it further states.
The alleged negligence includes: failing to assess Rachal’s risk and monitor her, failing to make appropriate medical attention available to Rachal, failing to implement a care plan, failing to exercise reasonable and proper judgment, charting and documentation errors, failing to initiate protocols to sanitize the facility, failing to train and supervise staff, failing to properly follow and implement doctors’ orders and care plans.