AUSTIN, Tx- On Friday, Gov. Gregg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced the expansion of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for small business employees.
According to a news release from Gov. Abbott, 1 million BinaxNow Rapid Tests will be dedicated to the program, which was launched in December.
Through this program, TDEM will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies to be allocated for small businesses who choose to participate. Small businesses can then administer tests to employees who want to be tested.
"The small business rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19," said Governor Abbott.
Chamber of Commerce organizations that want to participate in this program will receive instructions from TDEM, or they can click here for more information.
Small businesses that want to participate in this program should contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.