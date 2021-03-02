MANSFIELD, La. -- Federal coronavirus funds distributed during the past year to DeSoto Regional Health System allowed it to make a profit and plan for the future.
Those upcoming plans include construction of a family medical clinic and modernization of the rest of the hospital.
Members of the DeSoto Hospital Association board heard the news during the recent state of the health system address by CEO Todd Eppler. Board Chairwoman Deborah Dees said the year started out with a major sinkhole near the hospital on Jefferson street but that was just one of many obstacles the hospital overcame as it looks to a brighter future.
Hospital officials are months away from nailing down final construction plans but are planning for an anticipated $30 million project, Eppler said Tuesday.
DeSoto Regional finished 2020 with $5.5 million in the bank -- the best financial performance in recent memory. Making that possible, though, was the hospital's receipt of federal CARES Act funds.
In total, the hospital received $13 million. Some of it had to be paid back. Then some of the remaining funds are part of a PPE loan that has not yet been forgiven but probably will be, Eppler said.
"We are very fortunate in that we met several different criteria that most other hospitals didn't meet," Eppler said.
DeSoto Regional received $3.5 million because it's classified as a rural hospital. Another $5 million was tacked on because it's also considered a safety net hospital for treatment of a large percentage of Medicaid and uninsured patients.
Having the savings set aside, the hospital is in a better position to get financing for the entire construction project. Eppler estimates that process could take six to nine months.
Meanwhile, the scope of the project and the architect have been identified.
One of the most visible changes will be construction of a two-story, 40,000 square foot building to the north of the existing structure. It will house the primary and specialty clinics, cancer center and sleep lab, in addition to the administrative functions.
The building also will include a 16-bed medical-surgical unit. That's less than the current 34-bed capacity; however, Eppler said in all of 2020 the hospital only reached 16 patients on a single day.
Even with fewer beds, the hospital will be able to offer more services with the addition of the new building with modern technology, he said.
Unchanged constructionwise will be the hospital's "newest" addition. That's the section built in 2000 that includes the Gibbs Street main entrance and emergency room, and is adjacent to the kitchen and cafeteria.
The part of the building facing Jefferson Street will be demolished for parking. That's the last remaining portion of the original hospital built in 1952.
The vacated family medicine clinic across the street will remain. It's future use is still uncertain.
Construction is expected to take two to three years.
-----
Throughout the year, DeSoto Regional Health System Foundation will hold a number of outdoor events to raise money for the hospital's needs.
Here's a look:
- April 17 -- 2-Man Scramble Golf Tournament
- May 4 -- Give for Good
- June 26 -- DeSoto’s Heart and Sole 5K Run/Walk
- Aug. 28 -- 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Tournament
For more information on the events, call Terri Byrd at 872-4610 ext. 3272.