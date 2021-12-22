LONDON - The Coronavirus omicron surge is threatening to impact the winter Olympics in Beijing.
The National Hockey League has now decided it will not be sending players to compete in the games. It wasn't looking likely given 50 games had to be postponed because so many players were testing positive or having to isolate.
Athletes are also concerned about the stringent measures once in China - they face a 21 day quarantine if found positive. But the IOC says the games are going ahead - confident in what they call a 'closed loop,' system where those involved in the games don't come into contact with any Chinese residents.