SHREVEPORT, La. -- The weekend brings more chances to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those who work during the week when more vaccine clinics are offered. Monday marks two weeks since all three states in the Ark-La-Tex lifted requirements, allowing everyone over 16 to get the shot. (Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16-year-olds, the others are approved for those 18 and up.)
Saturday afternoon, the LSU Health Shreveport COVID strike team offered both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church on Greenwood Road. Volunteers tended to a steady stream of cars, with help from the Louisiana National Guard.
The lines can get long depending on the day and location, according to Eliana Chavez, a registered nurse with LSU Health Science Center. Chavez said word of mouth is key to spread awareness of the clinics faster than the spread of the virus.
"One of the biggest things is trying to let people know that we are here we're available to serve them," said Chavez. "If you can't register online, just come in, we'll take care of you, get you registered, and get you set up."
Sunday, April 11, the COVID strike team will be back at the parking lot of the Brookshire's Grocery Arena in Bossier City. They will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 to 4 p.m.
Preregistration is not required but Chavez reminds people to bring their ID and proof of insurance if they have it. Click here for more dates and times for upcoming clinics.