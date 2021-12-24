SHREVEPORT, La.--It’s the holidays but a lot of people aren't feeling so jolly due to the increase in Covid-19 cases experts say if you're planning on meeting with people over the next during the holidays, you'll want to take some precautions.
“When you are in setting with people who aren't your house mate it’s important to wear a mask, this variant is more transmissible than the other variants and it is spreading rapidly,” said Dr. Vanchiere.
Dr. Vanchiere does suggest getting vaccinated and if you are vaccinated already, he says get the booster. He says that’s our only hope for eventually reaching herd immunity and stopping the surge of variants.