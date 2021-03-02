(MARSHALL, Texas) The Marshall Harrison County Health District has been notified of an allocation of 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). A community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
HOW TO REGISTER: Pre-registration is REQUIRED online to secure a vaccination appointment. You can also click on the Sign Up button.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E End Blvd South in Marshall, Texas. Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines. This clinic registration is for those needing the 1st dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. The vaccinations are occurring by appointment ONLY. Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
You must meet the criteria per DSHS for 1A and 1B recipients.
You do not have to sign up for a SignUp Genius account to sign up for an appointment.
You will need to enter your name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address once you choose your time slot.
Must be 18 years old to get the Moderna COVID 19 vaccine
You can only sign up for 1 appointment per email address per clinic day. Every person who signs up will need their own unique email address. There are free email accounts available.
When you are completing the information on the form, the name and date of birth you enter MUST be the person that will be receiving the vaccine.
If more than one appointment is scheduled for the same person, we will delete additional appointments, you can't give the additional appointment to another person.
You will get an email to confirm your appointment, be sure to accurately enter your email address. If you do not get an email the appointment did not go through. Check your SPAM/JUNK folders.
Face covering / Mask required to enter the Marshall Convention Center
You will be required to stay for observation of 15-30 minutes after your vaccination.