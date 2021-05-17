COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12- 15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group.
Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Last March, Texarkana, Texas school district partnered with the Bowie County Health Unit to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to their teachers and staff. The district does not have plans to offer a vaccination clinic to students. They're also still awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding any COVID-19 policy changes.
Dr. Matt Young with Texarkana Emergency Center is hopeful there will be a local high demand for young teens wanting to get the two-dose shot.
"I just want to stress to get the proper education. Do your own research. We feel as healthcare providers, that it's important because if there is a change or a mutation in the virus, this is one way we know we can protect our youth, and protect our society," Young said.
Texarkana, Arkansas School District leaders said there's no plans to change the mask policy or conduct another vaccine clinic before the end of the school year.
Nearly all states, including the four-state area, require some form of parental or guardian consent for vaccine providers to administer COVID-19 shots to young teens.