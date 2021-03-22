Starting today, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. For more information, visit https://t.co/nPaxdJTe60 #lagov pic.twitter.com/cQTXrUrttO— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 22, 2021
SHREVEPORT, La- Monday was the first day all essential workers could go get their vaccine after Governor Edwards announced the expanded eligibility on Thursday. Now food service workers, grocery store workers, higher education staff can also get the shots.
At Tacomania, the two owners have been fully vaccinated and co-owner Tony Villa said about half of his staff is vaccinated. While some are reluctant, he said most of his staff plans to get it. He also believes this expansion to the service industry will help customers feel safer to visit their business.
“Because of the hours and some of them cannot go...I would say 90% of my employees, they're willing to go and get it,” said Tony Villa, Co-Owner Of Tacomania Cantina. “I'll advertise, put it on my Facebook, stating something, that everyone at Tacomania has been vaccinated so people would be willing to come here more. I’m pretty sure it would help. Definitely.”
KTBS reached out to Brookshire's Grocery Company on Monday. Their employees are now eligible. They are encouraging employees to get the vaccine and are providing an incentive for employees.
In a statement, Brookshire's told us:
“Brookshire Grocery Company is excited that all of our Louisiana employee-partners are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Employee-partners are being highly encouraged to get the vaccine when available to them. We are doing everything we can to protect our employee-partners, and this is a huge step forward in creating a safer work environment for each other and our customers. To show our appreciation to employee-partners who do get the vaccine, the company is giving each vaccinated employee-partner a $50 BGC gift card upon completion of the vaccination (with the required number of doses). Our goal is to have our partners fully vaccinated so we can return to our normal protocols and operations while serving on the frontlines.”