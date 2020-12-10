SHREVEPORT, LA. -- COVID-19 vaccines could be a real shot in the arm for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Steve Prator says the pandemic has posed a real challenge at Caddo Correctional Center.
The Sheriff says trying to prevent spread of the virus has added to the usual headaches of running a jail.
"We have positive (coronavirus tested) deputies, positive prisoners, quarantined deputies, quarantined prisoners. And it's constantly like this," Prator says. "And then you have the normal problems in a jail of needing space to keep this gang away from this gang, or this witness away from this person that's going to be a witness or co-defendant. So it's a grown person's job."
He went on to explain, "It's like a big submarine out there. And you've got deputies that will be coming from the outside. You've got new prisoners that'll be coming from the outside. You have a group of people that are contained. And it's a challenge."
Prator says, currently, six inmates have tested positive and are isolated. More than 300 others are quarantined.
He says more than a hundred of his staff have tested positive or have had to quarantine since the pandemic began.
That's been a higher burden because Prator says he's short-staffed by up to 70 people this year.
Plus, even though CDC quarantine guidelines have been loosened, that doesn't go for a jail facility. Prator says they have to quarantine a full 14 days.
Prator says medical staff -- including those in jails -- will be among those scheduled to get the first vaccinations. They're followed by first responders -- his deputies included. Inmates would be next.
Prator says the jail keeps about 1,200 prisoners in confined spaces.
"But you're constantly having influx of new prisoners. We book about 10,000 people a year," Prator says of the ongoing threat from the virus.
"You have several hundred deputies that are coming and going that have to watch these people, have to prepare food for these people, have to do all the things that they have to do," he added.
A U.S. government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed widespread use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel's recommendation, shots could begin within days, inaugurating the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.