NEW YORK CITY - Covid cases are up 15% nationwide since October. Nearly half of the country is part of the uptick in Covid-19 cases and colder temperatures are adding to concerns of a possible winter surge.
Health officials in Minnesota say the unvaccinated, the Delta variant and waning vaccine immunity are to blame for the rise in cases, calling that combination the perfect storm. In the last two weeks Minnesota and at least 20 other states are seeing a rise in daily cases of 10 percent or more.
Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day where hospitalizations across the US have gone up. In the last two months, the U.S. has seen a drop of about 57,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country. Many of those patients come from large Southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The nation's daily death remains at a plateau, with just under 1,100 new deaths reported each day, down by about 48% in the last month. This as some colleges are pointing to Halloween parties as a reason for recent outbreaks. At one college in Vermont, they're shutting down all social gatherings after nearly 100 students tested positive for the virus.