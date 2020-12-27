We lost a lot in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Including plenty of local sporting events that bring visitors and revenue. While it's difficult to quantify exactly what's been lost, the impact has been felt by many, especially those that work hard to bring events to the area.
"We lost quite a few, several of them that were typically spring events ended up taking place even as early as this past month. The outdoor sporting events have not been impacted as much, maybe more so from the fans side of it, but with Covid we've been able to get a few events that weren't scheduled to come to the Shreveport-Bossier area. The hurricanes in Lake Charles helped us get the swimming championships," said Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.
The Sports Commission is hoping things will return to normal in 2021 and already have some events planned for the new year.