NEW ORLEANS - Hospitalizations for coronavirus in Louisiana continued to shatter records over the weekend as the number of new confirmed cases recorded set a record for cases reported over a weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 2,720 patients hospitalized in Louisiana on Sunday, the most recent date for which data is available, an increase of nearly 300 patients over the numbers reported for Thursday. Hospitalizations rose to their highest level of the pandemic last Monday and have continued to climb since then.
The state also reported 16,541 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus reported over the weekend, the highest total ever recorded for a Monday report. Those cases brought the total number of cases over seven days to an all-time high of 28,239.
Deaths also continued to climb across the state, with 50 new deaths reported over the weekend.
The 28,389 confirmed cases reported over the past seven days is higher times the weekly total of a month ago. The 200 deaths is 6.5 times the totals a month ago.
A total of 80,695 new confirmed cases have now been reported since Louisiana started its 4th Wave of the pandemic at the beginning of July. That's only about 15,000 cases less than were recorded over the entirety of the 2nd Wave, which lasted nearly three months.