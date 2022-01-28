NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 7,312, a drop of over 250 cases from Thursday and the total number of new deaths increased by 62.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,160,130 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,631.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69% of cases and 53% of deaths from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 2,088 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 99 from Thursday and 169 of those patients were on ventilators, down by 12.