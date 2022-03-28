NEW ORLEANS - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped below 100 for the first time since the start of the pandemic this weekend, extending a run of good numbers the state has seen since the end of the omicron wave.
The state dipped below the symbolic threshold of 100 hospitalized patients on Friday, when 97 people who had tested positive were in hospital beds, according to data released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health. Only 86 patients were in the hospital on Saturday and 89 on Sunday, according to the department.
There were 2,367 patients hospitalized in Louisiana at the height of the omicron wave in January, which pushed infections to record numbers. The delta wave last summer left 3,022 people hospitalized at its peak.
