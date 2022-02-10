NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 2,717 Thursday and the total number of new deaths increased by 72, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,207,405 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,138.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 67% of cases and 61% of deaths from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,357 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 66 from Wednesday and 129 of those patients were on ventilators down by 14.