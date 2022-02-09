NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 2,423 from Tuesday and the total number of new deaths increased by 51.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,204,688 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,066.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 61% of deaths from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,423 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 103 from Wednesday and 143 of those patients were on ventilators down by 11.