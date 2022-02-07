NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 7,307 from Friday and the total number of new deaths increased by 48.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,199,682 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,953.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,568 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 253 from Friday and 157 of those patients were on ventilators down by three.