NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 4,873 from Wednesday and the total number of new deaths increased by 37, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,179,814 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,781.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 73% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,912 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 40 from Tuesday and 171 of those patients were on ventilators.