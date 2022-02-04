NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 7,201 from Thursday and the total number of new deaths increased by 64.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,192,375 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,905.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 71% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,821 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 70 from Thursday and 160 of those patients were on ventilators down by one.