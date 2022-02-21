NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 2,029 and the total number of new deaths increased by 65.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,231,493 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,465.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64% of cases and 60% of deaths from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 731 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 164 from Friday and 74 of those patients were on ventilators down by 19.