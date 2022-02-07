NEW ORLEANS - The number of new coronavirus cases Tuesday increased by 2,583 from Monday and the total number of new deaths increased by 64, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,202,265 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stands at 16,016.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 68% of cases and 57% of deaths from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 72% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,538 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down by 30 from Monday and 154 of those patients were on ventilators down by three.