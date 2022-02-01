NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 4,729 from Monday and the total number of new deaths increased by 71.
Since the pandemic began two-years ago, 1,174,941 cases have been reported in Louisiana and death total stand at 15,744.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 69% of cases and 53% of deaths from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 730% of current COVID hospitalizations.
The health department reports 1,952 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, up by 10 from Monday and 171 of those patients were on ventilators, down by six.