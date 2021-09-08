SHREVEPORT, La. – The recent surge in COVID-19 in the area combined with an influx of evacuees in the community from Hurricane Ida are two reasons given for yet another delay in the federal trial of a Caddo Parish commissioner.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote signed an order Wednesday pushing Lynn Cawthorne’s trial from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8. This is the ninth trial date for Cawthorne, who is accused of federal money laundering, and his sister, Belena Turner, who is being tried jointly with him.
Foote cited other reasons for the delay: the unique and complex facts of this case; the nature of the pending charges; the large number of witnesses; the anticipated length of trial; the continuing risk COVID-19 poses to the public, the parties, court staff and the jury venire; the low vaccination rates in parishes from which a jury would be drawn; the increase in the number of infections in several parishes from which the venire is drawn as recently as Aug. 31.
Court minutes from an Aug. 31 status conference include a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccination and infection rates in the parishes from which the jury will be drawn: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River and Webster. Foote said a public health representative said there had been a recent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases but not at the level experts anticipated or wanted.
“The disease burden on the region is simply too high to safely conduct a trial at this time. As such, the representative advised against proceeding with a jury trial during this fourth surge of the virus,” Foote wrote.
Additionally, the defense counsel argued, and the court agreed that the danger of encountering or spreading the virus is exacerbated by Hurricane Ida which struck Louisiana's coast over the prior weekend. A large number of south Louisiana residents evacuated to more northern portions of the state to stay in hotels, shelters or residences. The mixing of households and the difficulty in social distancing during a state of emergency is very likely to result in an increased the number of infections, Foote said.
The government did not offer a position on the motion to continue.
“Considering the guidance offered by the Louisiana Office of Public Health regarding the ability to safely conduct a jury trial at this time, the court finds that the ends of justice served by continuing this trial outweigh the public's and defendants' rights to a speedy trial,” Foote wrote in her order Wednesday.
Cawthorne last sought a continuance in August, telling the judge his responsibilities with the commission would conflict with his trial date. Foote denied that request, but still granted a continuance. But that was because of an injury to the attorney representing Turner.
Cawthorne and Turner, as president and executive director, respectively, of United Citizens and Neighborhoods, are accused in indictments of defrauding a federally funded summer feeding program of more than $536,000 from 2011 until 2015. The program helps children in low-income areas receive meals when school is not in session during the summer months.
By inflating the number of meals served, Cawthorne and Turner received reimbursements that went to catering companies and other entities they controlled, the government alleges. As a result, money laundering transactions were used to conceal payments on personal expenses such as private school payments, travel, furniture, clothing, car repairs, restaurant meals and campaign expenses.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
Cawthorne was additionally indicted in December 2019 on charges of aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false income tax return. The government alleges in 2013 and 2014 Cawthorne withheld information from his accountant that under reported his adjusted gross income.
Cawthorne was reelected to his District 6 Caddo Commission post in October 2019 even while awaiting prosecution. He serves as chairman of the commission’s Economic Development Committee, and he’s also been appointed to the Ad-Hoc American Rescue Plan Committee.