NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam.
"We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer. “It’s not something overly dramatic, but no question, transmission has increased from the holidays.”
Hospitalizations have increased almost 60% over the last month, from 289 about a month ago to 456 on Wednesday. There have been 61 deaths over the last seven days, compared to 14 one month prior.
Geographically, the infections are spread out fairly evenly, said Kanter. And with a new spin-off of the omicron known as XBB.1.5 on the rise, health officials are keeping an eye on the potential for more cases, especially as large gatherings increase during the Mardi Gras season.
