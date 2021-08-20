BATON ROUGE, La. - Inside Louisiana’s hospitals, the battle against COVID-19 is as dire as ever. Patients in the state’s COVID wards, mostly unvaccinated, are dying in droves. People suffering from strokes and heart attacks can’t find open beds. And the military is sending in reinforcements to back-up weary doctors and nurses.
Earlier in the pandemic, situations like this sparked capacity restrictions, widespread event cancellations, broad adherence to mask mandates and a move to virtual schools.
But this time, that's just not happening.
Besides an indoor mask mandate, Gov. John Bel Edwards has shied away from reinstating the sort of capacity limits and curfews that held steady during even the most relaxed periods of the pandemic. And he’s unlikely to issue new restrictions anytime soon.
Last week, the Democratic governor said he believes mask-wearing and vaccinations should be enough to reverse the rapid uptick in infections, and said he doesn’t plan on issuing additional restrictions before his latest proclamation expires on Sept. 1.
Some public health experts don’t think that’s enough.
“We should be in lockdown right now,” said Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist.
“We have thousands of cases being detected everyday. We have hospitalizations that have overcome our capacity. When this happened in March 2020, we shut down. When it happened in the summer, we backed up. We haven’t done anything in terms of reducing capacity and density indoors,” Hassig said.
Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said she was hopeful that infections would turn around after the mask mandate went into effect. But two weeks into its implementation, daily case counts continue to rise.
“If we don’t see an improvement by next week, we should consider new mitigation measures,” said O’Neal, an infectious disease expert and professor at LSU.
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s top public health official, said Edwards has assured him “nothing is off the table” in terms of mitigation measures. The governor has repeatedly said that he’s “not going to let the hospitals be overrun,” Kanter noted.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that 3,013 patients were hospitalized with COVID -- a slight drop from the previous day’s numbers but still far higher than any prior wave. The number of patients on ventilators rose to 476, inching closer to records set in the early days of the pandemic, when the intervention was more commonly used.
Another 51 people died with COVID on Thursday, pushing the weekly death toll to 320. Last week, 248 people died, and one month ago, the weekly rate was 57 deaths.
The onslaught of COVID patients continues to push Louisiana’s hospitals to the limit. And everyone, vaccinated or not, is suffering the consequences.
Ochsner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, canceled 1,160 surgeries and procedures last week because they didn’t have the bed-space or staff to provide the necessary care. And on Wednesday, the hospital shut down its surgical hospital in Lafayette to redeploy doctors and nurses to COVID wards.
Ochsner normally accepts around 50 patients a day from smaller hospitals who don’t have the expertise to treat conditions like sepsis, fractures, gastrointestinal bleeds and kidney and heart failure. Last week, with no space to spare, they rejected 150 transfer requests from 90 different facilities, leaving those patients stranded with substandard care.
O’Neal said her hospital is preparing for a “breakdown in the health care safety net.” She said if the current surge doesn’t subside soon, hospitals won’t have the bandwidth to take care of patients who experience everyday injuries, like car accidents or summer heat strokes.
New Orleans has started requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to go inside restaurants, bars and other indoor venues, including the Caesars Superdome. But given the political outrage stirred by a simple face covering requirement, it’s unlikely Edwards will go as far as New Orleans with its restrictions.
The Democratic governor has defended the current mitigation measures by saying he’s doing everything that’s been recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South to reinstate its mask mandate.
O’Neal said part of the problem is “there’s really no guidance except in general terms from the CDC on which activities are safe and which are not right now.”
Of course, it’s not as if the public needs the government to tell them what’s safe, O’Neal said. Now 17-months into the pandemic, the public health advice remains the same: wear a mask, stand six-feet apart, decrease your social activity and get vaccinated.
Edwards said, “Just because some common sense mitigation measure is not being mandated doesn’t mean that it ceases to be common sense.”
But outside of emergency rooms and ICUs, it often seems like the public-health emergency is over. Thousands of students are returning to in-person learning; bars and restaurants are packed like sardines; and this Saturday, American Idol’s Laine Hardy will hold a concert at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
O’Neal said that in a place like Ascension Parish, where 23% of COVID tests are coming back positive, there’s no reason to be holding a large gathering like that. Officials with the venue did not return repeated requests for comment.
“One in four people who go to that concert will be positive,” O’Neal said. “I just hope that everybody is taking their community’s best interest to heart in considering their social activities right now.”