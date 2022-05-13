NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Tony Spell, the Central Pastor who continued to hold church services in defiance of restrictions Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed to stop the spread of COVID.
Overruling lower courts, the justices ruled that the restrictions on gatherings and the stay-at-home mandate Edwards imposed were unconstitutional. They ordered the charges against Spell quashed.
Justices John Weimer and Scott Chrichton dissented on the ruling.
Read more on this developing story from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.
