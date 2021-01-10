Bossier City, LA - The healthcare community of the ArkLaTex has been amazing in the fight against the coronavirus.
Right now there are multiple studies going on at different health systems to try and fight back this virus and help us all get back to normal at some point. We talked with a local woman who's taking part in a study and has some advice for anybody considering that....
"I would say go for it. Definitely get knowledge about what's getting put into your body and ask any questions that you have. But, I would say go for it, you know, the more people you can help the better," said Maddison Wood, a resident of Bossier City.
Mrs. Wood is taking part in a Covid-19 treatment study with the Willis-Knighton Health System.