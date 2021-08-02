COVID surge: some schools say they'll frequently test, but many aren't

Not only is the state paying for the expense of administering the tests, it is offering people $10 each time they get their noses swabbed for signs of the virus. Those who say yes could amass as much as $1,000 each over the course of 2021-22 school year.
The goal is to provide school leaders with a regular snapshot of the extent of coronavirus on their campuses so they can act more quickly to limit its spread among students and staff.
Yet, with the delta variant sending Louisiana into a fourth surge, and schools about to reopen for the fall, there are few takers.
Only 1 out of every 6 schools in the state have agreed so far to sign on.
The Louisiana Department of Health has been reaching out to school leaders all summer and will continue to do so. The agency is keeping the door open so schools can join belatedly as long as funds are still available. And school leaders who are saying no now can later change their minds.
Kevin Litten, a Health Department spokesperson, said the state anticipated about 50% participation in designing the program, and he’s expecting more school districts will say yes in the coming weeks.
“The more robust the participation, the more safe our schools will be,” Litten said.
“It could help not only our students and our staff, but our community because as you know, our students go out into the community,” Dupre said.
The decision about whether to test or not comes as Louisiana has shot to the top of the nation in new COVID-19 cases, while it has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
That is true as well among its 12- to 17-year-olds, though there’s been a recent uptick. Even so, at latest count, only 21% of Louisiana children in that age range had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. That ranges from as high as 43% in Orleans Parish to as low as 3% in Cameron Parish.
By contrast, at least 14 states are reporting more than 50% of their 12- to 17-year-olds have been at least partially vaccinated.
Meanwhile, more than 750,000 children in Louisiana younger than 12 remain unvaccinated, because no vaccine has yet been approved for children that young.
In anticipation of a more normal year, schools across the state have already announced plans to loosen many of the safety measures in place last school year, including mandatory mask-wearing. The push to get rid of these restrictions has been driven in part by political pressure from parents and community members who’ve downplayed or, in some cases, rejected entirely public health information about the dangers posed by the coronavirus.