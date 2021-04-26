BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday 1,525 vaccine providers across the state will have available doses of COVID vaccine this week. These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.
Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline is designed to help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.
All Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.