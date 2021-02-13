JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- As of Saturday night, more than 4% of Louisianans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. But as more people get their second shot, they report feeling more ill than after the first shot.
While the pain isn't fun, that's actually a good thing.
"We think if you're mounting a response to the vaccine, you're not going to die from COVID," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control for Ochsner Health. "At least in the studies that were done with thousands and thousands of people, nobody that had gotten the vaccine died from COVID."
While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA, the body's response is about the same as a traditional vaccine. As your immune system fights it, doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you might feel muscle pain, headaches, or tiredness. When you get the second shot, your body has a better idea of what it's up against and fights back harder, so you may feel worse. During a webinar this week. Dr. Baumgarten said the side effects go away after a day or two, which is a better alternative than the virus itself.
"In the trials for Pfizer and Moderna, nobody died after they got the vaccine," said Dr. Baumgarten. "There were a few people who were ill and had a mild disease, and a very few who were hospitalized, but of course, the risk of that was much lower than people that had not gotten the vaccine."
Dr. Baumgarten said they are still keeping a close eye on the new mutations and variants of the virus to make sure the vaccines are still effective against them.