SHREVEPORT, La- Trail riders from Northwest Louisiana and all over the bayou state were celebrated with a block party in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday. There was a parade of 150 Northwest Louisiana trail riders, live music, food, and shopping vendors available.
The event was an extension of two exhibits currently in ArtSpace. Located upstairs in CoolSpace is "Saddles and Spurs: Out of the Shadows." The exhibit features 75 trail riding clubs from Northwest Louisiana. Downstairs in ArtSpace is the "Louisiana Trail Riders" exhibit by photographer Jeremiah Ariaz.
KTBS spoke with one attendee who is part of the Pony Express trail riding club.
"I feel like it was a great event because it's showing people the good in trail riding," said King Jimmerson. "We had so much backlash from past events. You know, showing the good side of it is what we like to do. We like to come out and have fun, kids enjoy, you know we like to have a good time."
Organizers of the event say they hope to do this in future years.
You can find out more about Artspace's exhibits by clicking here.
You can see more about Jeremiah Ariaz and his "Louisiana Trailriders" exhibit by clicking here.