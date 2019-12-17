NATCHITOCHES, La. – Some people in northwest Louisiana have been without phone and internet services for more than 24 hours. A spokesperson for CP-TEL said workers were doing a routine generator test yesterday, when some equipment lost power during a switch back to commercial power. That led to more issues, and the back-ups failed. The company said the system has since been reconfigured, but crews are still working to fix other problems.
CP-TEL sent KTBS a statement, it says in part: "We understand the frustration this has caused all of our customers, both residential and business, who depend on us for their livelihood. For that we sincerely apologize and rest assured we are taking this outage very seriously. We will be implementing additional measures to prevent outages like this from occurring in the future”.
CP-TEL is posting updates to its Facebook page. Customers can also call 318-352-0006 to report any issues.