An executive order from President Donald Trump could affect your paycheck.
The order took effect Sept. 1. It defers payroll taxes, meaning employers can choose not to deduct 6.2% Social Security tax from employee paychecks for the rest of 2020.
While the measure was designed to free up cash for American workers during an economic downturn, CPA Heath Crager, of Crager LaBorde CPA in Shreveport, says there’s a catch.
“It's not free money,” Crager said. “It's not money that's getting forgiven. It's a loan. And so we're -- as we're telling most of our clients not to do participate in it, because we feel like it's going to put a hardship on the employees, when it comes to 2021, when they have to start paying this money back.”
Per IRS guidance, Crager said the payroll tax would double from January through April 2021 to pay back the money withheld from the government.
The tax deferral is not mandatory. Crager said employers can opt out and should let their employees know if they’re opting in, adding that employees should have the option continue paying the tax if they don’t want it deferred.
That, Crager said, could lead to extra headaches for business owners.
“It's harder on the employer to do it,” Crager said. “It's going to make a big impact on, you know, how to do W-2s at the end of the year and is going to affect… record keeping. So it's going to be a burden to the employers to even do it.”