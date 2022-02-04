BATON ROUGE, La. - The Center for Planning Excellence is calling for local governments in Louisiana to participate in the organization’s efforts to draft a model ordinance for solar energy regulations.
CPEX announced in January it was working with the state Department of Natural Resources to develop a model ordinance — a suggested framework for drafting an actual ordinance — for solar energy projects in rural Louisiana areas. The planning and development nonprofit will partner with local governments and representatives from the energy, land use and economic development sectors to draw up the model ordinance.
A CPEX news release said their intent is to develop a tool for local governments to draft their own ordinances that support solar projects while addressing all property and environmental concerns in their communities.
