BOSSIER CITY, La.-- New information is coming in from the U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati on Damar Hamlin's medical condition
Doctors are reporting substantial improvement in Hamlin's condition. He was given CPR and defibrillated on the field.
Doctors say the immediate response is what has led to a good outcome. KTBS 3's Jade Bulecza visited the James K. Elrod Innovation Center Virtual Hospital to find out more about CPR skills.
Doctors credit CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation with increasing your survival rate.
Damar Hamlin's injury is bringing renewed attention to that.
