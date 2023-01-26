SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish Public Schools is accepting applications for school bus drivers and attendants to fill vacant positions.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 3 and new hire training starts on Feb. 6.
To be considered for employment, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.
New school bus drivers will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.caddoschools.org by going to job opportunities under the careers tab. For more information, contact Monique Dunn at (318) 603-5752 or mpdunn@caddoschools.org.