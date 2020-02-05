SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish School Board District 8 representative Denee’ Locke announced Tuesday her plans to step down from the board effective immediately.
Locke’s announcement comes as her home design business has grown in recent years and she has the opportunity to expand into Texas, according to a statement provided by the school district.
Locke gave a Westworth Village, Texas, address when she sold her home in Kings Crossing, according to the cash sale deed dated Dec. 19.
The board will meet on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to declare the District 8 seat vacant and outline the process for naming an interim. Under state law, the interim selected will serve until November when a special election will be held.
Locke was elected to the board in 2014 to represent Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood and the surrounding area. Since her election, she served as board president in 2017 and currently chairs the Building and Grounds Committee.
In her time on the board, Locke supported initiatives which championed classroom teachers and students and sought fiscal responsibility. Additionally, she promoted board member ethics and order and worked closely with board members to commission the creation of the board’s Code of Ethics.
“Denee’ throughout her time brought new light to the board,” said board President Mary Trammel. “It will undoubtedly be hard filling her shoes as there is simply no replacement. She has shown herself to be dedicated, loyal and a Board Member who represented the interest of all students of the district and who pushed for Caddo to be the best version of itself.”
Locke said while she is excited for the new chapter unfolding in her career it is bittersweet as she says goodbye to her constituents and fellow board members.
“I decided to run back in 2014 because I believed in Dr. (Lamar) Goree and the potential of our great district,” Locke said. “In my time, that belief has only grown as I have witnessed the incredible work of our teachers, staff and leaders to increase student learning. I have all the faith in the world that Caddo is in the best hands with our superintendent and the remaining members of the board. I am forever grateful to the voters of District 8 for allowing me to serve and giving me the best gift of all in seeing students achieving at incredible levels every day. Caddo will always have my heart.”