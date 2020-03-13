SHREVEPORT, La. -- While Caddo Parish Public Schools will be closed beginning Monday and continuing through April 13, the district has established 22 feeding sites throughout the parish to allow school-aged children to continue to receive nutritious meals each day.
Starting Monday, parents will be able to drive up to schools for breakfast and lunch during designated times and bagged meals will be provided for easy pick up. Families will not need to enter the school buildings or even exit the car as part of the site protocols.
Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During these times, staff will be available to provide bagged meals at the main entrance of the designated schools.
“While schools may be closed across our district, we know the needs do not cease,” Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said. “We are excited to continue to provide our families with access to healthy, nutritious meals even during these unprecedented times.”
Originally, Goree had asked staff to be prepared to open feeding sites by March 30. After making that commitment publicly to media partners and families, staff went back and worked diligently to ensure the district would be able to provide services two weeks earlier than anticipated and even through Spring Break.
The following sites will serve as feeding sites:
- Caddo Middle Magnet
- Caddo Heights Elementary School
- C.E. Byrd High School
- Caddo Magnet High School
- Captain Shreve High School
- Cherokee Park Elementary School
- Fair Park Middle School
- Green Oaks High School
- Herndon Magnet School
- Jack P. Timmons Elementary School
- J.S. Clark Elementary School
- Judson Magnet School
- Keithville Elementary/Middle School
- North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
- Northwood High School
- Oak Park Middle School
- Ridgewood Middle School
- Turner Elementary/Middle School
- University Elementary School
- Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School
- Westwood Elementary School
- Woodlawn High School
For more information on how Caddo is addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district, visit www.caddoschools.org/coronavirus.