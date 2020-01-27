SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are continuing their investigation Monday into the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in south Caddo Parish this past weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The child was driven to Willis-Knighton South hospital by his mother Saturday afternoon after he was shot in the shoulder at his residence on Post Oak Drive in Keithville. He was later transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. He is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, Prator said.
Sheriff's Det. Dennis Williams said at least three people were inside the home at the time of the shooting -- the child, his mother and a 10-year-old boy. The loaded handgun was left on top of the mother's bedroom dresser.
Detectives are still trying to determine exactly what occurred and are working with Child Protective Services; however, they believe the shooting was accidental, Prator said.
When deputies responded to the scene Saturday they found 28-year-old Jecory Harris inside the home. Harris, who is a family member of the victim, refused to allow deputies inside.
After a three-hour stand-off, Harris came out just as deputies were preparing to make entry. He was arrested for obstruction of justice for denying deputies access to the scene, Prator said.
The investigation is on-going.