SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sheriff Steve Prator administered the oath of office to 17 new deputies Wednesday morning.
The new recruits help fill openings the sheriff's office has struggled to fill, just like other employers across the country.
"At the first of the year we were 90 deputies short, now we are about 30 deputies short and we’ve been hiring and hiring and hiring, and things are looking better for us. So, we’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re getting there," Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Those sworn in included Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
"First and foremost, we serve. Some of that will be working at CCC with prisoners and inmates out there. Some will be on patrols, some will be in administrative functions. We have so many aspects, from medical to food services to actual enforcement, investigations. And so, there would be a wide variety of things they’ll be doing," Prator.
Prator said his office hires about 10% of those who actually apply. "We have a lot of qualifications that are required, a lot of testing; we have a 10 step process. So everybody that you see in this room that got sworn in today has been through that process. Step one would be to go to our website and it will tell you and give you an application and all that. Or you can come down to the seventh floor, of government Plaza, and will hand you one, explain everything you need to get you started in the process," Prator said.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office accepts recruits as young as 18 years old.
There are still openings for licensed practical nurses, clerks and security deputies. Those interested should visit the sheriff's office website to explore information on qualifications, benefits and how to submit an application.