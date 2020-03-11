SHREVEPORT, La. It’s been seven weeks since a north Caddo Parish woman was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and there's still no clue as to her whereabouts, detectives said.
Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran, 40, was last seen at her residence in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Jan. 21. She left behind her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, but most importantly, she left behind two children.
Detectives have made several visits to McCathran’s home for any signs that would help solve the mystery of her disappearance. They’ve searched her house and vehicles, interviewed neighbors, and conducted searches over 30 acres using K-9s and a drone.
Det. Matt Purgerson said they are looking for any new information in the case. If you haven’t spoken to detectives and have anything at all to share, they encourage you to call the Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170 or contact Purgerson at 681-0700.
McCathran is a white female, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short brown hair.