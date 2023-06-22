SHREVEPORT, La. -- Five vehicles -- including an Italian luxury car -- along with a stash of cash and drugs were seized recently in the arrests of two Shreveport men, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator's office said Thursday in a news release.
The two men are accused of selling more than 750 pounds of marijuana on Shreveport streets, Prator said.
An investigation began in February into the suspected criminal activities of Kaleb Monroe, 26, and Jesse McWright, 27.
Caddo Parish sheriff's narcotics agent John Berry estimated each month the duo sold more than 150 pounds of marijuana valued at $1,000 per pound. Berry also retrieved sales records dating to September.
On Sunday, Monroe was arrested at his home in the 3100 block of Knight Street, while McWright was arrested at his home in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. McWright registered home addresses on both sides of the Red River with the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.
With assistance from the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Shreveport and Bossier City where the two are said to have stashed drugs and other items involved in their enterprise. Agents recovered approximately $388,021 in cash and 10 pounds of marijuana during the searches.
The following items were also seized during the execution of those warrants:
- Three firearms
- Packaging material
- Vacuum sealer
- Money counter
- Orange Dodge Charger
- Blue Mercedes S550
- White Dodge Charger
- Gray Chevrolet Tahoe
- Black Maserati
McWright and Monroe were arrested and charged with the manufacture and distribution of Schedule I narcotics and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances. They are currently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, with bond set at $100,000 for McWright and $200,000 for Monroe.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.