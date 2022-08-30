SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies have four juveniles in custody following a shootout at an apartment complex early on Tuesday, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The sheriff's office received a shots fired call just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. According to the preliminary investigation, a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartments was standing outside by his car when a man approached him and tried to rob him at gunpoint. They exchanged gunfire and the two ran off into the wooded area.
At one point, at least 20 deputies were involved in the search. Deputies caught the first suspect shortly after responding. K9 Nero and Dep. Mendolia tracked down the second and third suspects, while the fourth suspect was later located near the apartments.
Deputies recovered four guns and two stolen vehicles. The four teenagers are believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries that happened in Blanchard and Shreveport earlier this morning, Prator said.
The suspects are being questioned by Caddo detectives. More information will be released once it becomes available.